We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Watertown, NY
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Shop cannabis products near Watertown, NY
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
Seeds
(1520)
Flower
(820)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(784)
Gummies
(760)
Vape pens
(701)
Cartridges
(352)
Pre-rolls
(323)
Show all 97
Dispensary
Cannabis Depot
(905)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(1176)
Aventus 8
(582)
Zaleaf
(531)
WeedSeedsExpress
(304)
Premium Cultivars
(252)
The Green Dragon CBD
(225)
DazeD8
(217)
Show all 269
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(54)
Medium
10-20%
(1256)
High
>20%
(986)
Price range
Under $25
(204)
$25 to $50
(351)
$50 to $100
(292)
$100 to $200
(41)
$200 and above
(17)
Amount
1 gram
(1)
1/8 ounce
(107)
1/4 ounce
(19)
1/2 ounce
(14)
1 ounce
(25)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(443)
Loading...
sativa
(380)
Loading...
hybrid
(1,381)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(58)
Pineapple Express
(39)
Granddaddy Purple
(35)
Sour Diesel
(31)
Strawberry Cough
(27)
Wedding Cake
(27)
Jack Herer
(26)
Show all 781
Effects
Loading...
happy
(2,169)
Loading...
euphoric
(2,122)
Loading...
uplifted
(2,039)
Loading...
giggly
(1,857)
Loading...
relaxed
(1,823)
Loading...
tingly
(1,713)
Loading...
focused
(1,625)
Loading...
creative
(1,455)
Loading...
aroused
(1,431)
Show all 13
Filters
Direct Shipping
Pickup
Delivery
Deals
Category
Dispensary
Brands
THC level
Price range
Amount
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Strain name
Effects
10,163 results
Sort by
Recommended
DNA Genetics
Sour Tangie
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
(
3
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Legendary OG King-Sized Pre-filled Cone
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 THCP THCA INFUSED GRANDADDY PURPLE INDICA 7 GRAMS 31.2%
Flower
(
102
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Pineapple Zaza Delta-8 Flower
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
ReCon Kush
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
FOUR PROPHETS
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Clementine
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
GELATO SORBET
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Miss DNA
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
24K Gold
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Lemon OG
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Bakers Delight
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Cereal Milk THCa Flower | Hybrid
Flower
(
93
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Lucky Elk
Peanut Butter Apricot THCa
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Lucky Elk
Animal Face THCa
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
666