Afrikaner by Cannabaal and master grower Waldo Botha is a pure South African landrace strain. This tall strain produces high levels of THCV alongside a healthy 20% THC content. It has an earthy hemp aroma, but the flavor is a “sweet picante weed stench,” or so says the producer. A pure sativa, Afrikaner energizes the body with a euphoric lust for life while keeping the mind fairly clear. Utilize this strain in the proper dosage to harness the physical stimulation and mood elevation for productive means.
Strain spotlight
