Cali Couture is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈65% indica / 35% sativa) created from the luxurious cross of Smell of Success and Snow G, blending modern exotic flavor with classic gassy depth. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an intense aromatic profile of sweet melon, ripe berries, creamy funk, and pungent diesel layered over earthy kush undertones. Likely dominated by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Cali Couture offers a flavorful smoke that balances fruity sweetness with sharp fuel-forward complexity. Expect an initially euphoric and mood-elevating cerebral buzz that gradually settles into heavy body relaxation and calming sedation, making it especially suited for evening use or winding down after a long day. Rich, smooth, and deeply relaxing, Cali Couture is often favored for stress relief, physical discomfort, and achieving a tranquil, carefree state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!