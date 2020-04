Explore Cannabis Strains for Relaxation

Marijuana strains that help you relax tend to be indica dominant and contain a balance of both THC and CBD. Strains containing a higher level of CBD than THC will allow you to relax your mind while preventing couch lock. If you’re looking for a more sedative relaxation experience, seek out indica-dominant strains with a higher amount of THC than CBD. Use our list of relaxing strains to explore which one will best meet your needs.