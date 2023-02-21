Cherry Trance is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and aroused. Cherry Trance has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Trance, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry Trance strain effects
Cherry Trance strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
