Chicken N Waffles reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chicken N Waffles.
Chicken N Waffles strain effects
Chicken N Waffles strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chicken N Waffles reviews
r........m
January 12, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Tastes amazing. I believe I had the indica leaning variety, which was pretty heavy hitting without too much couch lock. No anxiety at all, very stoney... Smells lovely. Decent bag appeal but Im just going to burn it anyways, so 🤷. Loved it as an indica with a liiiittle cerebral boost.