Explore Cannabis Strains for Nausea

Marijuana strains that relieve nausea usually contain some level of THC, but are primarily made up of CBD. Research shows that when the non-intoxicating effects of CBD are combined with low levels of THC, nausea and vomiting may be reduced. According to research, both cannabinoids can be helpful for reducing nausea. Use this list to discover the best marijuana strains for getting rid of nausea.