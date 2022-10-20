Flatbrainer effects are mostly calming.
Flatbrainer potency is higher THC than average.
Flatbrainer is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, sleepy, and tingly. Flatbrainer has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Flatbrainer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Flatbrainer
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Flatbrainer products near you
Similar to Flatbrainer near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—