Flavor Pack #5 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, energetic, and euphoric. Flavor Pack #5 has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Flavor Pack #5, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
