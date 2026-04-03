Aeriź G-Tank has super complex genetics, with the parents ACTUALLY being First Class Funk x Gush Mints. Some of the best bud I’ve had in quite some time, STRAIGHT GAS. ⛽️ 🧀🧄 First Class Funks parents being; GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato, and Gush Mintz being; Kush Mints and F1 Durb. Definitely a must try 💯

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