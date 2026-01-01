GM-UhOh is a potent indica-dominant hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 32–36%, created from the legendary cross of Chemdawg and Forum Cookies, also widely known as GMO or Garlic Cookies. Popularized by Cannabiotix (CBX), this terpene-heavy cultivar is famous for its intensely funky aroma profile of garlic, onion, mushroom, diesel fuel, and earthy spice layered with skunky kush undertones. Dominated by limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, GM-UhOh delivers a loud, savory smoke that hits just as hard as it smells. Expect an initially euphoric and mentally calming head high that quickly settles into deep body relaxation, tranquil sedation, and long-lasting physical relief. Heavy, pungent, and highly potent, GM-UhOh is best suited for evening use, experienced consumers, and those seeking powerful stress relief, appetite stimulation, pain management, or restful sleep. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!