Juicy Watermelon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juicy Watermelon.
Juicy Watermelon strain effects
Juicy Watermelon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Juicy Watermelon reviews
l........i
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
Headache
it’s overall alright, made my head hurt but with some water it was all alright.