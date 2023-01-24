Lilly
stock photo similar to lilly
THC 21%CBG 1%Myrcene
Lilly effects are mostly energizing.
Lilly potency is higher THC than average.
Lilly is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lilly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lilly
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lilly strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lilly products near you
Similar to Lilly near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—