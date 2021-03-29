Cookies & Cakes family
5 strains in this list
With mysterious genetics and brilliant marketing, Cookies strains bloomed from a San Fran garage in 2010 to worldwide domination in mere months. Then along came Wedding Cake, created with Cookies genetics, ushering in a new era of enormously popular Cakes strains. Scrumptious, sweet, & sedative, Cookies & Cake strains have a huge fanbase, making this fam a 420 legend.
GSC changed the cannabis game—moving consumers from the OG Kush era into the modern age of Cookies & Cakes.