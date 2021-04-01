ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
All 420 legends

33 strains in this list

The phrase '420' and the associated rituals turn 50 this year. Leafly is honoring this anniversary by highlighting the most legendary strain families in cannabis. But, strain genealogy is not easy to track. Some facts have been lost in a fog of time, prohibition, rumor, and legal competition. One thing's clear: Every family here is worth exploring. Enjoy, and happy 420!

Featured Strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake (Leafly Strain of the Year, 2019) is one of many legends. To celebrate 50 years of 420, we present five powerhouse families, full of strain superstars. Enjoy!

Nug image for Gelato
Leafly flower for Gelato
THC 17%
Gelato
4.6(1865)
relaxed
happy
euphoric
Nug image for Mimosa
Image Not Found
Leafly flower for Mimosa
THC 19%
Mimosa
aka Purple Mimosa
4.5(677)
happy
uplifted
energetic
