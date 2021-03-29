The OG Kush family
We don't know for sure what OG stands for, but we do know OG Kush and its many descendants reset expectations for potent, earthy, piney cannabis beginning in the 90s. Uplifting head highs plus deep body relaxation are hallmarks of the OG Kush fam. Cultural resonance, a growing list of offspring, & intense consumer demand earned this group a spot on our legends of 420 list.
OG Kush is a king thanks to sales dominance since the '90s, rowdy aroma, intense effects, and parenting thousands of crosses.