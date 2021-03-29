ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strain lists
  3. The Purps family

The Purps family

6 strains in this list

The Purps family of strains, fronted by Granddaddy Purple, rolled into the cannabis scene in the early 2000s and are now an indispensable part of any store menu. Genetically predisposed to lean purple in color (a nice backdrop for frosty trichromes), The Purps cultural reputation is lifted by an almost mythical perception of potency. Sedative, sweet, dank, and legendary.

The Purps family
Featured Strain

Granddaddy Purple

GDP enjoys solid consumer demand and is the matriarch of The Purps strain family, easily making it a Leafly legend of 420.

Nug image for Grape Ape
Image Not Found
Leafly flower for Grape Ape
THC 17%
Grape Ape
4.3(2030)
relaxed
happy
sleepy
Loading...
Nug image for Purple Punch
Image Not Found
Leafly flower for Purple Punch
THC 19%
Purple Punch
4.6(1183)
relaxed
happy
euphoric
Loading...
1 of 1