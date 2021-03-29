The Purps family
6 strains in this list
The Purps family of strains, fronted by Granddaddy Purple, rolled into the cannabis scene in the early 2000s and are now an indispensable part of any store menu. Genetically predisposed to lean purple in color (a nice backdrop for frosty trichromes), The Purps cultural reputation is lifted by an almost mythical perception of potency. Sedative, sweet, dank, and legendary.
Featured Strain
GDP enjoys solid consumer demand and is the matriarch of The Purps strain family, easily making it a Leafly legend of 420.