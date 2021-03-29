The Tangie family
An Amsterdam local, Tangie and its family of offspring claim the throne for citrus flavors in cannabis. Buds are often sticky, compact, and light-bright green, and deliver an ultra-manageable, pleasant high including mind & body effects. Tangie and related strains have many cannabis awards, global awareness, and strong consumer demand making this family a legend of 420.
Mimosa, a crowd pleasing sativa-hybird, is a 420 legend for its hugely popular citrus aromas & tingly, bubbly body effects.