Colorado, your favorite holiday is here—and Leafly’s editors have curated a premium lineup of weed strains to elevate your 420 celebration. This year’s picks include proven classics like MAC, Runtz, and the legendary Golden Goat, along with newer, must-try hits such as Dante’s Inferno, Banana Pancakes, and Tropicana Banana. Whether you’re lighting up slopeside in Breckenridge, celebrating big in Denver, or mellowing out in Boulder, these hand-picked Colorado strains deliver exceptional flavors, potent highs, and the ideal Rocky Mountain sesh.