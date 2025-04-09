Maryland, it’s finally 420 season—spark your lighters and celebrate right with Leafly’s hand-picked lineup of the state’s absolute best weed strains for April 2025. We’ve got a killer blend of premium buds perfectly suited for Maryland’s growing cannabis community. Indulge in creamy-sweet classics like Ice Cream Cake and Gelato Cake, or ride vibrant fruity waves with favorites like Lemon Cherry Gelato, Cherry Limeade, and Guava. Need something iconic? Smoke legendary strains like Snoop Dogg OG and timeless Haze, or explore mellow, flavorful hits like Member Berry, Sherbert, and the powerful Super Boof. Whether you're vibing by the Inner Harbor, exploring Frederick, or chilling in Annapolis, these strains deliver exceptional taste, potent highs, and the ideal sesh to elevate your entire 420 celebration.