Massachusetts, fire up your grinders and roll those papers—April is here, and Leafly’s editors have curated an epic 420 weed lineup just for you. We’ve selected Massachusetts' absolute best buds, blending timeless legends, potent powerhouses, and flavorful newcomers. Sink into sweet classics like Wedding Cake, the fruity dessert vibes of Apple Fritter and Lemon Cherry Gelato, or experience the uniquely uplifting, citrus notes of Durban Poison. Want heavy hitters? Grab GG4 (Original Glue), the tropical funk of Cap Junky, or the bold pungency of Garlic. And don't miss perennial favorites like Blue Dream, the candy-sweet Bananas, or the ultra-potent Super Boof. Whether you're lighting up in Boston, chilling in Worcester, or sparking sessions across Springfield, these premium strains promise flavorful smoke, memorable highs, and an unforgettable 420 season across the Bay State.