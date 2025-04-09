Ohio, it’s officially 420 season—Leafly’s editors have assembled the state’s top weed lineup for your celebrations this April 2025. We’ve gathered an elite collection of strains highlighting Ohio's flourishing cannabis scene, featuring flavor-packed favorites, heavy hitters, and uniquely delicious buds. Dive into mouth-watering picks like Lemon Cherry Gelato, sugary-sweet Runtz, and the creamy decadence of Triple Chocolate Chip. Craving deeper relaxation? Melt stress away with the calming lavender aromas of Lavender, or elevate your mood with lively hits like Chocolope and the classic sativa energy of Thai. Don't miss out on unique finds like Concrete Jungle, the bold intensity of Animal Face, and fresh sensations like White Strawberry and Mountaintop Mint. Whether you're vibing in Cleveland, celebrating in Columbus, or lighting up in Cincinnati, these expertly chosen strains deliver unmatched flavor, potent highs, and peak Ohio vibes to make your 420 unforgettable.