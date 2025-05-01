All-day brunch strains
Wake, bake, and brunch! These deliciously brunch-inspired cannabis strains pack flavor-rich punches perfect for any time of day. Whether you're craving Mimosa’s bubbly citrus kick, Blueberry Muffin’s bakery-fresh sweetness, or Gelato's creamy dessert vibes, Leafly’s got your brunch buds covered. Pick your favorite, savor the taste, and elevate your brunch game—anytime you please.
