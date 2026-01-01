Jacob's Counter Culture recs
Jacob from The Mint in Tempe, Arizona, came through with a lineup of standout recommendations for Leafly’s Counter Culture. Planetary OG from Alien Labs earns his Headstash pick, the top-tier smoke he’d be taking home if he could only choose one. For his Sleeper selection, Jacob points to Super Boof from Flavor Cannabis Co., a hidden gem that deserves a spot on every shopper’s radar before the secret gets out. And his Can’t-Miss pick? That honor goes to Gastro Pop from Drip, a flavorful crowd-pleaser that consistently delivers the goods. Learn more and shop these strains below!
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.