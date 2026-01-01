Planetary OG is a potent balanced hybrid (≈50% indica / 50% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 26–33%, developed by Alien Labs as a modern tribute to the legendary California OG lineage. Combining the genetics of Propane Valley and Area 41 while drawing inspiration from iconic cuts like Mars OG, Jupiter OG, and Saturn OG, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold aromatic profile of gasoline, earthy pine, lemon zest, pungent fuel, and subtle herbal spice layered over creamy citrus and classic kush undertones. Dominated by terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, Planetary OG offers a loud, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of vintage OG Kush with a refined modern twist. Expect an immediate wave of euphoric mental uplift followed by deep physical relaxation, creating a balanced experience that is both calming and blissful without becoming overwhelmingly sedating. Potent, gas-forward, and unmistakably OG, Planetary OG is ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, or anyone seeking the powerful full-spectrum effects and legendary flavor profile that made California OGs famous. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!