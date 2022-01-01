Buy Super Boof weed near you
For those unfamiliar with the term “boof” it’s all-encompassing term that simply means the herb isn’t up to snuff. Breeder Mobile Jay must have known he had a winner on his hands when he gave this cross of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies the cheeky moniker Super Boof. It’s anything but. The Punch in this cross gives this flower incredible bag appeal, with pops of midnight purple offset against silvery calyxes. While the Tropicanna bolsters the pronounced effect for a surprisingly sedative head change. Those familiar clean citrus top notes for the Tropicana are present in the jar but smell like a sun-warmed roadside citrus stand the instant the buds hit the grinder.
