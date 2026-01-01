We sent Lindsay MaHarry to Mendocino’s Emerald Spirit Botanicals, a family-run cannabis farm that specializes in minor cannabinoids like THCV, to check out their superstar strain, Pink Boost Goddess. This strain has one of the highest amounts of THCV in the world, reaching up to an astonishing 11% THCV, and has helped increase the minor cannabinoids' popularity nationwide.

THCV is a minor cannabinoid notable for its energizing, focusing, and appetite-suppressing qualities and can even help with symptoms of depression or anxiety. Many cannabis strains have trace amounts of THCV, but sativa strains that have their origin in African landrace strains, like the world-famous Durban Poison, tend to have the highest THCV concentration.

Strains like Pink Boost Goddess that are specifically bred for THCV can be hard to find, but there is a wide range of strains that are high in the cannabinoid at a dispensary near you. Check them out!