Pink Boost Goddess
Sativa fans—don’t sleep on Emerald Spirit Botanicals’ cannabis strain Pink Boost Goddess. The award-winning cultivar has unique pink hairs and produces record amounts of the novel cannabinoid THC-V. Pink Boost Goddess smells like floral strawberry mint with a hint of peppery gas. It produces a calm, engaged daytime sativa high, reviewers report. You can work out, game, create, or meditate on Pink Boost Goddess.
