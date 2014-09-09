ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Durban Poison
  • Close up cannabis flower of Durban Poison

Sativa

4.4 3112 reviews

Durban Poison

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Minty

CalmingEnergizing

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Effects

2180 people reported 14825 effects
Energetic 57%
Uplifted 56%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 42%
Stress 31%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

3,112

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Durban Poison
First strain child
Durban Princess
child
Second strain child
Madcow
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Durban Poison

