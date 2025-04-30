Summer is here, and so is the perfect lineup of strains to match the mood. With the summer solstice kicking off the season, there’s no better time to lean into bright flavors, uplifting effects, and good-vibe genetics. This mix balances classics like Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, and Trainwreck with fresh heat like Trop Cherry, Super Boof, Zoap, and Gello Shotz. Cap Junky and Candy Fumez bring serious punch, while Glitter Bomb, Pink Lemonade, and Moroccan Peaches deliver standout flavor. For something unique and funky, try GMO Rootbeer or Super Runtz—each with effects that hit just right after a long, sunny day. Whether you're chilling by the water, firing up the grill, or stretching the night past sunset, these strains are built to amplify your summer.