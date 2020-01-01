Explore Cannabis Strains for Focus

Marijuana strains that help you focus come in three different forms: THC dominant strains, CBD dominant strains, and strains that contain a balance of THC and CBD. To determine which strain will help you focus the most, you’ll need to assess your personal needs. For example, if your mind is racing and you need clarity - you may opt for an indica leaning strain to help calm you down. If you’re feeling sluggish, you might want to try a sativa leaning strain to help boost stamina. Use this list to discover which strains will give you the most focus.