Explore Cannabis Strains for Sleep

Marijuana strains that help you sleep are primarily indica-dominant strains. These sleep-inducing strains can help you fight insomnia, ease pain and relax muscles - making them the perfect nightcap for anyone struggling to get a good night of sleep. THC-dominant strains provide the most sedation. However, if anxiety is part of what prevents you from sleeping, an indica-dominant strain that is higher in CBD than THC may provide a better balance. Use this list to explore marijuana strains that will help you get the sleep you need.