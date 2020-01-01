ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sleepy

Sleepy

Leafly Chemo flower
Chemo
SleepyLeafly Ingrid flower
Ingrid
SleepyLeafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
SleepyLeafly Night Nurse flower
Night Nurse
SleepyLeafly Purple Urkle flower
Purple Urkle
SleepyLeafly Blue God flower
Blue God
SleepyLeafly The Black flower
The Black
SleepyLeafly Deep Sleep flower
Deep Sleep
SleepyLeafly Brand X flower
Brand X
HungryLeafly Diamond OG flower
Diamond OG
SleepyLeafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
SleepyLeafly Herijuana flower
Herijuana
SleepyLeafly UW flower
UW
SleepyLeafly White Kush flower
White Kush
SleepyLeafly Himalayan Blackberry flower
Himalayan Blackberry
TinglyLeafly Black Ice flower
Black Ice
SleepyLeafly XXX OG flower
XXX OG
SleepyLeafly Money Maker flower
Money Maker
SleepyLeafly Kosher Kush flower
Kosher Kush
SleepyLeafly Godfather OG flower
Godfather OG
SleepyLeafly Buckeye Purple flower
Buckeye Purple
SleepyLeafly Purple Hindu Kush flower
Purple Hindu Kush
SleepyLeafly Afghani flower
Afghani
SleepyLeafly Sweet Black Angel flower
Sweet Black Angel
SleepyLeafly Sweet Dreams flower
Sweet Dreams
SleepyLeafly White Fire 43 flower
White Fire 43
HungryLeafly Purple Kush flower
Purple Kush
SleepyLeafly Chocolate Chunk flower
Chocolate Chunk
SleepyLeafly Northern Berry flower
Northern Berry
SleepyLeafly Purple Hashplant flower
Purple Hashplant
Sleepy
Explore Cannabis Strains for Sleep

Marijuana strains that help you sleep are primarily indica-dominant strains. These sleep-inducing strains can help you fight insomnia, ease pain and relax muscles - making them the perfect nightcap for anyone struggling to get a good night of sleep. THC-dominant strains provide the most sedation. However, if anxiety is part of what prevents you from sleeping, an indica-dominant strain that is higher in CBD than THC may provide a better balance. Use this list to explore marijuana strains that will help you get the sleep you need.