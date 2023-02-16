Panda Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Panda Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Panda Cookies is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and hungry. Panda Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Panda Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Panda Cookies strain effects
Panda Cookies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
