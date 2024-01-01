stock photo similar to Paradise Surprise
Hybrid

Paradise Surprise

Paradise Surprise is a weed strain from influential California grower and breeder Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Surprise is a cross of a Whitethorn Rose female a Paradise Punch male. The parent Whitethorn Rose has been winning many awards in California in the 2020s. We're still learning more about Paradise Surprise, leave one of the first reviews about how it looks, smells, feels, and grows.

