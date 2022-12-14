Whitethorn Rose
The Whitethorn Rose cannabis strain is an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. Whitethorn Rose comes from California's Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Punch is Blackberry Kush x Lavender Berry. Lemon OG is a cross of OG #18 x Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. Whitethorn Rose has a dramatic purple color, and can smell like earthy, lavender and cream. The Whitethorn Rose strain can taste sweet, fruity, citrus, berry, and hashy. The Whitethorn Rose has a sativa-hybrid effect. The strain has won an Emerald Cup in the ice water hash category, and second place in rosin. We're still learning more about Whitethorn Rose, so leave reviews on your experience.
