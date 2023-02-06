THC 18%CBD 0%Pinene
Scary Cherry OG is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Scary Cherry OG has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Scary Cherry OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Scary Cherry OG strain effects
