Skunky Bastard #13 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunky Bastard #13.
Skunky Bastard #13 strain effects
Skunky Bastard #13 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Skunky Bastard #13 reviews
b........g
Yesterday
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Like some old school flower amazing strain.