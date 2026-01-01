Syndicate
Syndicate (often labeled as Syndicate OG) is an indica-leaning hybrid with classic earthy pine, skunk, and diesel notes that harken back to traditional kush-type genetics. Known for its dense, trichome-coated buds and potent effects, this strain delivers deep body relaxation and calming mental ease, making it an ideal choice for evening sessions, unwinding after stress, or melting into the couch. While its exact parentage isn’t publicly documented, Syndicate stands out for its classic OG aroma and powerful, balanced high that appeals to fans of rich, herbaceous flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
