Twin Mints is a balanced hybrid (≈50% sativa / 50% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, produced by Highway Hotel and known for its smooth mint-forward flavor profile and deeply relaxing effects. Inspired by modern Kush Mints-style genetics, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers a refreshing aromatic blend of cool mint, creamy vanilla, sweet earth, and pungent gas layered with subtle herbal spice and cookie-like sweetness. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Twin Mints offers a flavorful smoke that balances bright cerebral uplift with calming body relaxation. Expect an initially euphoric and mood-enhancing head high that gradually settles into soothing physical calm without immediate couchlock, making it versatile for both social sessions and evening unwinding. Smooth, flavorful, and potent, Twin Mints is ideal for stress relief, mellow creativity, or relaxing into a balanced and tranquil state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!