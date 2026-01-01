Wagyu Delight is a terpene-rich hybrid known for its heavy trichome coverage and bold, funk-forward flavor profile. True to its name, this strain delivers dense, frosty buds absolutely loaded with resin, making it a standout for terp lovers and connoisseurs alike. The aroma leans savory and gassy with deep earthy undertones, while the flavor brings a complex mix of citrus zest, sweet berry notes, and a subtle spicy kick that rounds out the profile. Its rich terpene expression and striking bag appeal make Wagyu Delight a memorable pick for those seeking a loud, flavor-forward smoke. If you’ve tried Wagyu Delight, leave a review and let others know what you think!