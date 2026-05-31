Zowah reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zowah.
Zowah reviews
j........n
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s pretty good not top shelf, but if you can get it at a good price, it’s a really good high trip, if you like the peppery sweet to dark transition this one is good as far as taste. Also as I said I great relaxing high that is great for someone dealing with anxiety. Makes you feel good, relaxes you. Nothing more nothing less. Not the greatest but again at that $20 1/8th or regular 1/2 ounce price you usually cop this is one of those you’re gonna be happy you ended up paying for.