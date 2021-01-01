About this product

The 101 CBD oils come in five varieties:



Alleviate – Alleviate CBD Oil is combined with the highest quality organic white willow bark that accentuates the “alleviate” factor and can help with overall relief of pain, inflammation, migraines, among many other ailments. Many 101 CBD customers have seen improved mood, elimination of pain, improved flexibility and body movement, and much more.



Chill – Chill CBD Oil is combined with the highest quality organic passion flower that accentuates the “chill” factor and helps with overall relaxation. Many 101 CBD customers have seen improved sleep at night and decreased anxiety during the day (without drowsiness). Valerian can be added upon request.



Boost – Boost CBD Oil is combined with the highest quality organic american ginseng that accentuates the “boost” factor and can help with overall energy and mental sharpness. Many 101 CBD customers have seen improved energy during the day, better results from workouts, better focus and decreased anxiety.



CBD – We also offer pure CBD without any added organic herbs because, let’s face it, CBD alone does the trick.



Our CBD Oils come in a variety of flavors and potencies. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, please contact us and we will do our best to accommodate your needs.