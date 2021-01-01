About this product

LINEAGE: T.R.U.T.H. x Kosher Kush



AROMA: Peppery, piney, earthy and sour. A lovely blend of both parents’ iconic fragrances.



FLAVOR: Salty licorice with layers of pepper, pine, earth and kush.



EFFECTS: A heavy-hitting and oftentimes sleep-inducing high. Very stoney in nature. Feelings of spaciness and floatiness may guide you to a peaceful, resting state. Not the most functional experience, so being somewhat selective as to when you indulge in Lost Tribe would be most beneficial.