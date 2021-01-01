About this product
LINEAGE: T.R.U.T.H. x Kosher Kush
AROMA: Peppery, piney, earthy and sour. A lovely blend of both parents’ iconic fragrances.
FLAVOR: Salty licorice with layers of pepper, pine, earth and kush.
EFFECTS: A heavy-hitting and oftentimes sleep-inducing high. Very stoney in nature. Feelings of spaciness and floatiness may guide you to a peaceful, resting state. Not the most functional experience, so being somewhat selective as to when you indulge in Lost Tribe would be most beneficial.
About this strain
Lost Tribe
Lost Tribe is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Lost Tribe. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
