17 Farms
Home of the 17oz Pound
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
17 Farms products
14 products
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by 17 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kush Mints
by 17 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
JMO
by 17 Farms
THC 26.87%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by 17 Farms
THC 24.7%
CBD 0.3%
Flower
Kimbo Kush
by 17 Farms
Flower
GMO
by 17 Farms
THC 33.9%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Grape Octane
by 17 Farms
THC 24.61%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Diesel
by 17 Farms
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by 17 Farms
Flower
Grape Pie
by 17 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Arise
by 17 Farms
THC 29%
CBD 0%
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by 17 Farms
THC 24.7%
CBD 0.7%
Flower
Purple Trainwreck X Super Silver Haze
by 17 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Flo OG
by 17 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
