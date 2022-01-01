About this product
1906 Drops are a toolkit of six plant-based experiences to optimize every part of your day. These thoughtful formulations combine THC and CBD, plus super-effective adaptogens and herbs for energy, arousal, relaxation, sleep, focus, and a happy mood. Drops are designed to fit perfectly into your life—and your pocket.
Each drop is vegan and gluten-free and contains zero calories. Drops activate in 20 minutes or less—making them the fastest-acting edibles on the market.
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
