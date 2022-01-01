About this product
Chill is the ultimate mellow-out cocktail, with a high dose of 25mg CBD and 5mg THC.
It's made from single strain indica and two medicinal plants widely used for their calming properties. L-theanine soothes the overactive mind and Magnolia is used in Chinese medicine to help alleviate anxiety.
All 1906 Chocolates use artisanal chocolate and have no trace of cannabis taste, due to a proprietary flavor masking process.
Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.
About this brand
1906 New Highs
1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. We believe it’s high time to bring cannabis back to the mainstream for the greater good (and the greater fun).
Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.
Every 1906 experience —whether it’s chocolate or a swallowable pill -- contains a patented technology that makes it the fastest-acting edible in the world, with an onset of 20 minutes or less.
