About this product
Sativa-Dominant
About this strain
Maui, also known as "Maui OG" is a sativa marijuana strain. A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time.
Maui effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
1937
In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote.
We say no more.
We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all.
