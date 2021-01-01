About this product

The Clipper brand has product features that set it apart and made it the best selling lighter in many European countries. Safety features including a fixed flame height, nylon body, round shape and a child resistant mechanism. Highest quality ISO butane fuel, not cheap smelly butane. It is refillable and the flint can be replaced. The flint arm is detachable, so it can be used as a convenient packing tool. Optional full color label. New product colors available summer 2018. 3" H x 7/8" W x 5/8" W. Minimum order Qty 240.Price includes: 1 color;1 side;1 location imprinting Setup fee $55.00.Full color label (480:1.80, 960:1.60, 2400:1.55) *NOTE* Hazmat shipping charge applies.