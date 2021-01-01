About this product

This patented credit card sized grater is fantastic for breaking down herbs, spices, or cheese on the go! Slide it in your pocket, purse, or wallet and you'll never have to worry about sticky fingers again! 3 15/16" L x 2 1/8" W x .5mm Thick. Minimum Qty 250. Price includes: 1 color;1 side;1 location imprinting Setup fee $55.00. Imprint: decoration options may be limited and subject to review. No full imprint area fills.