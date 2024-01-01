About this product
HALF-OUNCE "SMALLS" BAG
Enjoy more radically premium flower with 22Red's half-ounce "SMALLS" bag! These exquisite small nug flowers are sourced from the same meticulously nurtured plants as our larger colas, ensuring BIG effects and BOLD terpy flavors. Don't compromise on quality for quantity - 22Red believes there is far more to a good smoke than the size of the nug!
RED POPZ
POP! That's the sound of your body being shot into the clouds after just one draw of 22Red's latest strain, Red Popz. Its unique terpene ratios are known to produce a stunning balance of weightless euphoria and creative focus while offering an exciting bouquet of floral, butterscotch, and gas. Popping off the palate are robust flavors of vine-ripened grapes, reflecting the deep purple hues of this botanical beauty. A true popstar with mass appeal and profound substance, Red Popz is sure to be your next greatest hit!
22Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
- AZ, US: 00000049DCRR00713151
